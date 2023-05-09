ADVERTISEMENT
Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members

Rubina Dilaik is currently in a very happy and energetic space of mind as her sister Rohini Dilaik just got married.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 May,2023 05:35:53
Rubina Dilaik is currently in a very happy and energetic space of mind as her sister Rohini Dilaik just got married. Rubina has shared some really cute photos and once again, she’s shared an adorable family photo that has got all her fans very happy. Ever since the time she’s been doing good quality TV shows, she’s hit the entertainment quotient swag game with perfection everywhere. She is one of the most enigmatic and charming divas that we have in the country today. It’s been quite many years now that Rubina Dilaik has been actively working in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry and well, with every new year, she’s truly grown as a professional artiste. From doing good quality TV shows to being a part of interesting reality show projects that have helped her become the sensation that she is today, Rubina Dilaik has certainly come a long way forward in her professional career and how. Netizens love her social media game and well, that’s what we all truly enjoy all the time.

Check out the latest that’s happening with Rubina Dilaik:

The best and most amazing thing about being a fan of Rubina Dilaik is that come what may, whatever be the situation, you will always be blessed with some seriously special content on her Instagram feed. Well, off-late, we have seen Rubina Dilaik share some super cute and adorable snaps from her end when it comes to her sister’s marriage. Well, this time, after the ceremony and all formalities are done and dusted with, Rubina Dilaik has shared a super adorable family photo featuring herself, her husband Abhinav Shukla, her sister Rohini Dilaik and her husband. Check it out here ASAP –

Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members 805209

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Rubina Dilaik and her entire family with continuous success, good wishes and love. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

