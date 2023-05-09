Meet Rubina Dilaik's new family members

Rubina Dilaik is currently in a very happy and energetic space of mind as her sister Rohini Dilaik just got married. Rubina has shared some really cute photos and once again, she's shared an adorable family photo that has got all her fans very happy.

Check out the latest that’s happening with Rubina Dilaik:

The best and most amazing thing about being a fan of Rubina Dilaik is that come what may, whatever be the situation, you will always be blessed with some seriously special content on her Instagram feed. Well, off-late, we have seen Rubina Dilaik share some super cute and adorable snaps from her end when it comes to her sister’s marriage. Well, this time, after the ceremony and all formalities are done and dusted with, Rubina Dilaik has shared a super adorable family photo featuring herself, her husband Abhinav Shukla, her sister Rohini Dilaik and her husband. Check it out here ASAP –

