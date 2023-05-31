ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy's fun and adorable 'badmaashi' moment is here

Mouni Roy is one of the finest and most talented individuals in the country and we love her. She's truly come a long way and we love her journey. Let's check out the latest that's happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 06:32:33
Mouni Roy is one of the most beautiful and admired divas and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. The damsel started her career many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry as an actress and performing artiste whose swag game knew no limits and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in the genuine sense of the term. In all these years in her professional life ladies and gentlemen, Mouni has worked immensely hard to establish herself and her talent both on TV as well on the big screen and well, no brownie points for guessing that she truly deserves all the love and attention that comes her way. She’s immensely talented and famous and we love it. She was phenomenal even in Brahmastra and we loved her for real.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Mouni Roy’s end and we bet you will completely be in love:

Whenever Mouni Roy shares cute and captivating photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle, it is nothing less than a stellar experience and a visual delight for all fans and admirers. Given the kind of custom and swag that she has, we genuinely feel that she can literally raise the heat and oomph quotient in any outfit of their choice. This time, she’s giving us all a sneak-peek into how she’s going ahead with her badmaashi. Well, yes that’s true. She’s seen having a lot of fun in her new restaurant and well, we love her gorgeous party vibe that she’s pulling off over there. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Mouni Roy's fun and adorable 'badmaashi' moment is here 811473

Mouni Roy's fun and adorable 'badmaashi' moment is here 811474

Mouni Roy's fun and adorable 'badmaashi' moment is here 811475

Mouni Roy's fun and adorable 'badmaashi' moment is here 811476

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

