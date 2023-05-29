ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 14:35:55
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya

Young and talented actor Abhay Bhadoriya, who has entertained fans in shows like has previously acted in shows like Balveer Returns, Tenali Rama, Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal, and Vighnaharta Ganesha, is currently seen as Monty in TV show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The actor got in a candid chat for our fun rapid-fire segment and gave some amazing answers. Read here:

Are you a tattoo person?

No, I am not a tattoo person. I hate tattoos

If you could be from any other era what would it be

I would be from an era of my childhood era.

If you had one superpower what would it be?

I want an infinity stone so that I travel in past.

Would you date a fan

Depends

Do you sing in the shower? Is there a favourite song there

No, I don’t sing in the shower.

Any wild dream you have seen

It was when I woke up in my dream and I was in 2019. I could see the future and the upcoming years.

Your biggest or weirdest fear

I am scared of darkness.

Your dream destination

Paris. I want to travel to France

Your favourite past time

I love spending time with my family.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

