With her prettiness and elegance, Rakul Preet Singh proved she is the best choice to pay an ode to the black and white cinema at the 23rd IIFA Awards

Paying tribute to the black and white cinema, Rakul Preet Singh set the stage ablaze with her sheer graceful performance at the 23rd IIFA Awards. Check out all the details here

28 May,2023 18:33:38

Rakul Preet Singh has always won the hearts of the masses with her prettiness. Be it films, her photoshoot, or any stage appearance, the actress has made the audiences go gaga over her. The same has been witnessed on the stage of the 23rd IIFA Awards when Rakul performed on some memorable hit songs of the Black and White era of Bollywood to pay an ode to black and white cinema. Recently, Rakul ruled over the hearts with her amazing performance on the stage of the 23rd IIFA Awards. Wearing perfect black and white costumes, the actress danced to famous songs from the golden era including, Aaiye Meharbaan, Babuji Dheere Chalna, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua and Meraa Naama Chin Chin Chu. While the actress performed these songs she exudes sheer elegance, charm, and beauty that rejuvenated the nostalgia of the Black and White era. As the actress truly grabbed the attention of the masses, she indeed proved she is the best choice to pay such an amazing tribute to the Black and White era. On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ starring alongside Kamal Haasan, and ‘I love you’ starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

About The Author Subhojit Ghosh 27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.