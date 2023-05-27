Nikki Tamboli does swagger ramp walk, will make you obsessed for real

Nikki Tamboli has always been a stunner and a sensation when it comes to social media platform and otherwise. All her photos and videos go viral in literally no time and we love it. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and how

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most admired and sensational hotties and performing artistes that we are all currently having in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. For the unversed, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that Nikki Tamboli started getting her first share of fandom and popularity immediately after her success in Bigg Boss 14 and well, ever since then, we must acknowledge the fact that within a really short duration, she became a sensation in the true sense of the ferm. Very soon after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14, she was seen taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in South Africa and well, we definitely were in awe of her courage and bravado. Although she was eliminated in the very initial stages of the tournament, it didn’t stop her from trying out new things once she returned to India after her participation. Post that, she signed music videos left, right and centre and from there onwards, there was no looking back for her at a professional level.

Check out the latest stunning social media video that Nikki Tamboli has shared from her end on social media:

Her Instagram and and content creation game is supremely lit and that’s why, come what may, she definitely knows how to hit bull’s eye in terms of entertainment and swag quotient. Each and every time Nikki Tamboli shares a burning hot and sexy photo or video on her social media handle, internet loves it. This time, her latest fashion walk video where she’s seen melting hearts like a queen in a red outfit while flaunting her curves is going viral and we are totally in love with her look. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, ain't it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks?