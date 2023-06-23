ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral 'inside vanity' click

Nikki Tamboli has always been a force to reckon with in the Hindi entertainment industry and we love her for all the right reasons. Well, right now, it's time to check out how she is slaying with perfection as she gets ready for her shoot

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 09:59:06
Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral 'inside vanity' click

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most charming and beautiful hotties and performing artistes that we all have in the Indian TV industry. For the unversed, not many people are perhaps aware of the fact that Nikki started getting her first share of fandom and popularity quite immediately after her success in Bigg Boss 14 and well, ever since that time ladies and gentlemen, we must acknowledge the fact that within a really short duration, she became a sensation in the real sense of the ferm. After her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14, she was seen taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in South Africa and well, we definitely were in awe of her courage and bravado. Although Nikki was eliminated in the very initial stages of the tournament, it certainly didn’t stop her from trying out new things once she came back to India. Post that, she signed music videos left, right and centre and from there onwards, there was no looking back for her at a professional level.

Check out the latest stunning social media moment that Nikki Tamboli has shared from her end on her Instagram story:

Her Instagram content creation game is supremely lit and that’s exactly why, come what may, she certainly knows how to hit bull’s eye in terms of entertainment and fashion quotient. Each and every time Nikki shares a new update from her end on social media, internet truly loves it and how. Well, right now as well, we are absolutely loving her swag as she gets ready for her photoshoot and well, we are mesmerized for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Nikki Tamboli is all set to shoot, see viral 'inside vanity' click 818807

Absolutely amazing right folks? Outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nikki Tamboli’s shimmery magic in bold and beautiful ethnic lehenga stabs hearts
Nikki Tamboli’s shimmery magic in bold and beautiful ethnic lehenga stabs hearts
Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai’s romantic rainfall
Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai’s romantic rainfall
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
A styling affair ft. Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli is irresistible, bold and beautiful in deep-neck shimmery blouse and lehenga, come check out
Nikki Tamboli is irresistible, bold and beautiful in deep-neck shimmery blouse and lehenga, come check out
Nikki Tamboli burns sensuality quotient in orange shimmery deep-neck lehenga, we are crushing
Nikki Tamboli burns sensuality quotient in orange shimmery deep-neck lehenga, we are crushing
Nikki Tamboli in printed classy pantsuit, a quintessential visual delight
Nikki Tamboli in printed classy pantsuit, a quintessential visual delight
Latest Stories
Avneet Kaur’s adorable barbie look is winning hearts
Avneet Kaur’s adorable barbie look is winning hearts
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen’s special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Sun Sajni: Anushka Sen’s special shoutout for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
Jaane Kuch Bhi Na Mann Mera: Come fall in love with Surbhi Jyoti
From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta’s mesmerizing Nepal diaries
From Pashupati Nath temple to Boudhanath Stupa: Munmun Dutta’s mesmerizing Nepal diaries
TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar
TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar
Jo Meri Zulfon Se Khele Re: Akshara Singh reveals her secret desire
Jo Meri Zulfon Se Khele Re: Akshara Singh reveals her secret desire
Read Latest News