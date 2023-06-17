Nikki Tamboli is loving Mumbai's romantic rainfall

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most gorgeous and beautiful hotties and performing artistes that we are all currently having in the Indian TV and digital entertainment space. For the unversed, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that Nikki started getting her first share of fandom and popularity immediately after her success in Bigg Boss 14 and well, ever since then, we must acknowledge the fact that within a really short duration, she became a sensation in the true sense of the ferm. Very soon after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14, she was seen taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in Cape Town and well, we definitely were in awe of her courage and bravado. Although she was eliminated in the very initial stages of the tournament, it didn’t stop her from trying out new things once she returned to India after her participation. Post that, she signed music videos left, right and centre and from there onwards, there was no looking back for her at a professional level.

Check out the latest cool snap that Nikki Tamboli has shared on her Instagram story:

Her Instagram and content creation game is supremely lit and that’s why, come what may, she definitely knows how to hit bull’s eye in terms of entertainment and swag quotient. Each and every time Nikki Tamboli shares a burning hot and sexy photo or video on her social media handle, internet loves it and how. This time, Nikki Tamboli is seen enjoying the lovely monsoon and rainfall season of Mumbai as she shares a snap from her car and well, we love it. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant and outstanding for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com