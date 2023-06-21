ADVERTISEMENT
Nikki Tamboli's shimmery magic in bold and beautiful ethnic lehenga stabs hearts

Nikki Tamboli is a burning hot sensation and a powerhouse of talent in the true sense of the term. Her social media photos are always lit. Well, right now, it's time to check out the latest that's happening at her end and how. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
21 Jun,2023 07:35:32
Nikki Tamboli is one of the most sensuous and beautiful hotties and performing artistes that we are all blessed to be having in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. For the unversed, not many individuals are perhaps aware of the fact that Nikki started getting her first share of popularity immediately after her success in Bigg Boss 14 and well, ever since that time, we must acknowledge the fact that within a really short span of time, she became a sensation in the real sense of the ferm. Very soon after her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 14, she was seen taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 in South Africa and well, we definitely were in awe of her courage and bravado. Although she was eliminated in the very initial stages of the tournament, it didn’t stop her from trying out new things once she returned to India after her participation. After that, she signed music videos left, right and centre and from there onwards, there was no looking back for her at a professional level.

Check out the latest stunning social media post that Nikki Tamboli has shared from her end on social media:

Her Instagram and and content creation game is supremely lit and that’s why, come what may, she definitely knows how to hit bull’s eye with her scintillating and droolworthy photos and videos. Well, this time, once again, she’s making us all sweat for real. In her latest photos ladies and gentlemen, Nikki Tamboli is seen killing it with perfection in her latest avatar where she’s making everyone drool for real in her shimmery deep-neck blouse and lehenga avatar. Well, do you want to check it out and fall in love? Share your views in the comments section below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

