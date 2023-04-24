Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh loves singer Arijit Singh, here's proof

Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh is one of the most gorgeous and droolworthy beauties in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. The diva has been stabbing hearts of one and all with her incredible performances for more than 5 years and well, in her entire career till date, she’s seen phenomenal growth and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly why they don’t shy away from sharing unconditional and priceless love moments with them. The diva is extremely pretty and well, no wonder, whenever she shares new and engaging photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle to woo her fans, netizens love it all the time.

Mallika Singh has always been a fan of good quality music. She knows how to appreciate good beats and rhythm and no wonder, we love her choices. She’s always admired singer Arijit Singh’s singing and in her latest post on Instagram as well, she’s showing her fondness for the same. She attached the ‘Qaafirana’ song in the background which is sung by Arijit Singh and well, we are truly in awe. See below folks –

