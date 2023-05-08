Rashmika Mandanna and her cutest smiling moments that will make your hearts skip multiple beats

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the finest young actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry today. The diva is currently all set to dominate B-Town. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries, Rashmika Mandanna first started her work in the South regional entertainment industry and well, slowly and steadily, she kept growing in terms of her body of work. She’s extremely hard-working as a personality and that’s why, all her hard work and efforts in all these years have certainly brought results for her the right way. Her fans love love wholeheartedly and unconditionally and no wonder, we genuinely fall short of words when it comes to appreciating her vibrant presence.

The national crush, Rashmika Mandanna who is famously known for her bubbly nature, also has the most infectious smile in the country. Keeping her social media game on point always, Rashmika has had her fans all invested with her majestic looks. National Crush for a reason, Rashmika Mandanna’s smile is something that has always taken the internet by storm. The diva has always made a buzz with her smiling pictures on the social media universe while making everyone go crazy behind it. So here’s a look at some of her pictures showcasing her adorable which are loved by her fans with on social media. See below –

Work Front:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun. Well, how excited and happy are you all for her upcoming slate of movies? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com