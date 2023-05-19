ADVERTISEMENT
ROFL: When Ashi Singh's pet dog played spoilsport during her workout

Ashi Singh is one of the most admired and loved divas and her social media entertainment space is always on point. Check out this old throwback video where Ashi Singh is seen getting distracted with her pet dog during workout

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
19 May,2023 09:59:16
Ashi Singh is one of the most loved and charming divas in the Hindi entertainment industry. As an artiste, Ashi has always maintained a fine balance between her identity as an actress and content creator. On one hand, she’s been meticulously performing to the best of her abilities in the popular ZEE TV show titled ‘Meet’. On the other hand, she’s also been quite a sensation when it comes to creating funny and entertaining videos on TikTok, Instagram reels and other fun platforms across internet. Ashis is young, talented and most importantly, she’s a visionary who has the ability to foresee trends. She’s been a trendsetter for her fans and well, she’s one of those very few artistes who manage to blend fun, fashion and lifestyle content perfectly all in one.

Check out this special throwback video which shows Ashi Singh in a fun and hilarious manner:

Given the kind of hectic work schedule that she has, it is only natural that she might feel tired and jaded. However, come what may, she never misses out on her workout schedule. While she focuses mostly on her workout, what happens exactly when she actually gets distracted by someone special? Well, the actress was seen hilariously distracted by her pet dog and well, we love the vibe. Check out below –

Well, absolutely cute and hilarious, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

