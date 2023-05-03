Rubina Dilaik's romantic 'day out' with hubby Abhinav Shukla

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are winning hearts with perfection

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most admired and loved couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. The two of them have been winning hearts of one and all with perfection for the longest time and well, that’s why, they serve as serious couple goals for people all over the country. The two of them fell in love with each other for the first time after meeting and well, ever since then, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for them in the true sense of the term. Whenever they share new and captivating content on their social media handle to woo their fans, internet truly loves it in the true and genuine sense of the term.

Check out how Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are winning hearts with their latest posts.

Both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are immensely talented and well, when it comes to showcasing their love and appreciation for each other in public, they certainly don’t shy away and how. Well, this time, both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are seen winning hearts with perfection in their latest posts as they enjoy a romantic time together. Well, do you want to check out more details and get a better understanding of the same? See below folks right away –

Work Front:

As far as acting project is concerned, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in ZEE5 film Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav and well, it was a fantastic experience indeed. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com