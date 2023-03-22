Rupali Ganguly is an avid social media user. Time and again the actor has shared updates regarding the show Anupamaa. She also keeps her fans engaged with her regular fashion moments and candid pictures on her Instagram. As of now, the actress has shared a picture with her co-star Gaurav Khanna from the show itself, with a cryptic caption. The post got netizens wondering if something new is coming up in the show.

In the picture, probably from the Holi episode, we can see Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly in a beautiful floral white silk saree. She teamed it with a matching pink floral blouse. The diva completed the look with pulled back sleek hairbun and minimal makeup. While on the other hand, Gaurav Khanna can be seen wearing a stunning embellished beige kurta that he teamed with white pyjama.

Sharing the picture, Rupali Ganguly wrote, “Maan” along with a heart broken emoji in the caption. This led to some intense speculations amongst the netizens if they can expect new twists in the show in further episodes. However, some criticised the character of Gaurav Khanna in the show too, mentioning how it’s getting dull and boring over time.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular and top-most television shows. The show has earned immense love ever since it got streamed and is still one of the celebrated ones amongst the netizens. What’s more, Rupali’s strong command over her acting prowess is what made the show even more popular.

