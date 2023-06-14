Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic shirtless physique, girls can't keep calm

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and charming actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment space. For the unversed, its been many years now that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts have kept getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration all the time. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and for real. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and soon, after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest stylish gym avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to get a special visual delight seeing his stunning and incredible gym avatar with perfection. Well, right now, he’s one again dropped a stunning and super hot shirtless snap from his end and well, we are totally in awe of his abtastic body. Not just that, we love the way Siddharth is also simultaneously calling himself the best. Want to check and figure out how and where? Here you go –

