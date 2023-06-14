ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic shirtless physique, girls can't keep calm

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most good-looking and charming men around and we love him for his hard work and dedication towards his craft. Well, it's now time to check out his latest shirtless physique with perfection

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
14 Jun,2023 06:45:43
Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic shirtless physique, girls can't keep calm

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most handsome and charming actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment space. For the unversed, its been many years now that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts have kept getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration all the time. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and for real. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and soon, after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest stylish gym avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to get a special visual delight seeing his stunning and incredible gym avatar with perfection. Well, right now, he’s one again dropped a stunning and super hot shirtless snap from his end and well, we are totally in awe of his abtastic body. Not just that, we love the way Siddharth is also simultaneously calling himself the best. Want to check and figure out how and where? Here you go –

Siddharth Nigam flaunts abtastic shirtless physique, girls can't keep calm 815447

Absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, right folks? Sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Siddharth Nigam flaunts fitness quotient in ‘Obsessed’ song, internet loves it
Watch: Siddharth Nigam flaunts fitness quotient in ‘Obsessed’ song, internet loves it
Siddharth Nigam gets severe injuries at his recent football match
Siddharth Nigam gets severe injuries at his recent football match
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s soccer match, pictures inside
Inside Siddharth Nigam’s soccer match, pictures inside
Check out the new football campaigns in town by Siddharth Nigam!
Check out the new football campaigns in town by Siddharth Nigam!
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
In Pics: This is how Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh vibe on sets
“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’
“Aisi hi hun mei,” chimes Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam says ‘pick your…’
Latest Stories
Jasmin Bhasin’s special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out
Jasmin Bhasin’s special adventure in Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, check out
Nia Sharma flaunts stunning curves in denim short jacket, internet is crushing
Nia Sharma flaunts stunning curves in denim short jacket, internet is crushing
TMKOC: What’s happening at Sunayana Fozdar’s end?
TMKOC: What’s happening at Sunayana Fozdar’s end?
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Nia Sharma Goes Swanky In New Denim Style
Times When ‘Gorgeous’ Shraddha Das Impressed Us With Her Fitness Quotient By Flaunting Stunning Curves
Times When ‘Gorgeous’ Shraddha Das Impressed Us With Her Fitness Quotient By Flaunting Stunning Curves
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
Shruti Haasan Apologizes To Boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, Latter Says ‘No’
Read Latest News