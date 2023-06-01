ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Nigam impresses internet with 'handsome avatar', internet loves it

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented and admired actors in the entertainment space. Let's check out the latest that's happening in the life of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor and well, we bet you will love it for real. Let's find out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 Jun,2023 09:48:29
Siddharth Nigam is one of the most admired and adored actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been quite many years now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration for real. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest stylish avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to admire his charm and talent in the best way possible over here in his latest social media story. He is seen winning hearts with his stunning selfie and the sunglass shades look amazing indeed. Well, here you, come check out –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

Read Latest News