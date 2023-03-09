The Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga stars Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are giving us pure goals with their latest Instagram posts. The stars are avid social media users. They have earned immense love with their everyday posts on social media handle, and here we have shared some of their best from the rundown and we are in love.

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share candid set of pictures straight from his gym regime. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish grey tank t-shirt that he teamed with a cap and gym joggers. The actor can be seen all in content as he poses for an after workout. The actor sharing the picture, wrote, “ I am a fitness enthusiast, I enjoy working out and staying active. Gym is my happy place. I have been working out and doing gymnastics since I was a kid and it has always been a part of my life. Be it a competition or just random workout session gym is always there for me to enjoy.

The reason why I love going to the gym is that it helps me be positive in every negative situation and find the best version of myself.

#siddharthnigam #workout”

On the other hand, Nigam’s costar, Avneet Kaur, from the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga took to her Instagram handle to share a candid picture from her Holi celebrations. The actress can be seen in a stylish white top teamed with sleek hairbun and a scarf. Her makeup looked on point as she completed the look with minimal makeup and a smile.