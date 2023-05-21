Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars

The young television actors starting from Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur have come a long way, and here we have shared in details about the stars, who managed to earn luxe cars in their early 20s

Bollywood celebrities often capture headlines for their lavish and opulent lifestyle. Their possession of luxurious houses, expensive cars, and other extravagant assets never fails to attract their fans’ attention. This trend is not limited to only big actors, but even the young stars in their twenties are leaving no stone unturned to make a statement with their affluent lifestyle.

These young celebrities spare no expense to stand out and garner attention, investing in properties, limited edition gadgets, and super expensive automobiles. Curious to know who these affluent young celebrities are? Look no further, as we’ve compiled a list of top young stars who have made a name for themselves in the showbiz world and are now proud owners of super luxury cars, ranging from TV actors to Bollywood stars to social media influencers, as mentioned in News 18.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam, a young actor who began his journey in the industry from humble beginnings, has quickly risen to the top ranks at a remarkably tender age. At just 22 years old, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Recently, Nigam made headlines by expanding his impressive collection of automobiles with the addition of a Jaguar F-Pace, a performance-oriented car. The price range for this luxury vehicle starts at Rs. 74.88 Lakh and reaches up to Rs. 74.88 Lakh for the top models. However, the specific variant owned by Nigam has yet to be confirmed.

Jannat Zubair

Zubair, an avid car enthusiast, recently fulfilled one of her long-standing dreams by acquiring a Jaguar XJL, for which she reportedly shelled out over Rs. 1.20 crore. This luxurious vehicle is equipped with a powerful 5.0L supercharged V8 engine, capable of generating an impressive 463 bhp and 424 lb-ft of torque. Her acquisition of this high-end car is a testament to her passion for high-performance automobiles and her willingness to invest in her dreams. With her new Jaguar XJL, Zubair is sure to turn heads on the road and make a statement with her impeccable taste in automobiles.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur, a prominent figure on Instagram with an astounding following of nearly 33 million fans, treated herself to a lavish gift last year. The young star indulged in a remarkable purchase by acquiring a pristine white Range Rover Velar, a luxurious vehicle known for its opulence and elegance. This extravagant automobile comes with a staggering price tag of over Rs. 78.87 lakh, further accentuating Avneet Kaur’s penchant for high-end possessions. With her new super expensive ride, she not only demonstrates her remarkable success but also adds a touch of sophistication to her already glamorous lifestyle.