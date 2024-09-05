Television | Celebrities

On-screen, Jodi Sumbul Touqeer- Mishkat Verma and Paras Kalnawat- Adrija Roy are known for their real-life fun chemistry. Let's take a look below.

In the Hindi television world, there are several popular on-screen couples. However, in today’s time, there are few who top the list of best couples. Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Jodi Sumbul Touqeer, and Mishkat Varma have topped the chart alongside Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat and Adrija Roy. Both couples share a great bond behind the scenes. So, let’s check out who is winning hearts with their couple’s dance in the latest video.

Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s Couple Dance

View Instagram Post 1: Sumbul Touqeer-Mishkat Varma Vs. Paras Kalnawat-Adrija Roy: Who Wins The Dance Battle?

In the dance video, Sumbul and Mishkat show their fun-filled and quirky chemistry as they shake their legs together on O Meri Laila. Sumbul in a yellow anarkali and Mishkat in a white shirt with a beige jacket look good together. The duo perfectly steals the attention with their infectious energy and expressions, flashing their beautiful smiles. The syncing steps and their chemistry as they dance and get close to each other leave the onlookers mesmerized. They performed like perfect partners.

Paras Kalnawat And Adrija Roy’s Couple Dance

View Instagram Post 2: Sumbul Touqeer-Mishkat Varma Vs. Paras Kalnawat-Adrija Roy: Who Wins The Dance Battle?

On the other hand, Paras and Adrija make hearts flutter with their romantic dance. Wearing a white anarkali, the actress looked like a divine beauty, while in a see-through shirt, the actor looked charming. They performed on Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se on a romantic night. The duo didn’t follow any syncing steps, but their gestures created a romantic moment, leaving us in awe of their chemistry and bond.

Comparing the dance battle between Sumbul Touqeer-Mishkat Varma and Paras Kalnawat-Adrija Roy, Sumbul and Mishkat ‘s energetic moves and syncing steps make them look cool. In contrast, Paras and Adrija grab attention with their seamless chemistry. However, we think both couples did a fantastic job; who do you choose?