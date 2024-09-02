Television | Celebrities

Bengali television's popular on-screen couple, Swastika Ghosh and Dibyojyoti Dutta have reignited romance speculation with sweet birthday greetings despite previous denials of a romantic relationship.

The sizzling chemistry between Swastika Ghosh and Dibyojyoti Dutta, stars of Star Jalsa’s hit serial “Anurager Chhowa,” has fans convinced that their on-screen romance may be more than just acting. Recent birthday wishes exchanged between the two have only fueled the speculation.

Dibyojyoti Dutta, who turned a year older, received a heartfelt message from Swastika at midnight. Accompanying the wish was a captivating photo of Dibyojyoti with his hand on his chest, captioned “Happy Birthday Hero. Stay well, be happy.”

Colleague Prarabdhi Singh, who plays Dibyojyoti’s on-screen brother, also posted birthday wishes through a video. The clip showcased Dibyojyoti singing “Prem Prem Prem” and Prarabdhi’s playful imitations.

The birthday greetings are a surprise, given the reported rift between Swastika and Divya approximately a year ago. The two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors of a disagreement. However, they soon reconciled, with Dibyojyoti attributing the incident to minor disagreements, stating, “If two dishes are in one place, there will be a little knock.”

Dibyojyoti, who claims to be single, recently shared his views on marriage and live-in relationships, saying, “The real thing is the understanding of two people, surrendering to each other… It’s hard to say what makes two people happy. But in my case, maybe it will be marriage. It can also be live-in.”

Swastika’s sweet birthday message has reignited speculation about the pair’s relationship status. While neither has publicly confirmed romance, their on-screen chemistry and off-screen interactions continue to captivate audiences.

As fans eagerly await confirmation of a potential relationship, one thing is clear: Swastika and Dibyojyoti’s captivating performances in “Anurag’s Chhowa” have secured their place as one of Bengali television’s most beloved couples.

Will Swastika and Dibyojyoti ever publicly acknowledge their rumored romance? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing celebrity duo.

Social Media Reactions:

– “Swastika and Dibyojyoti’s chemistry is undeniable!”

– “Happy birthday, Dibyo! Wishing you love and happiness, on-screen and off!”

– “Are they or aren’t they together in real? The suspense is killing us!”