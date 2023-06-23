ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar has always been a talented force to reckon with in the Hindi TV industry and we have loved her in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. Let's see the latest that's happening at her end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
23 Jun,2023 08:36:56
TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar

Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most charming and adorable divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment fraternity and we love it. The gorgeous diva started getting her share of fandom immediately after her successful stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and well, ever since the time she took over the role of Anjali bhabhi in the popular show ladies and gentlemen, things have certainly been brilliant and wonderful for her in the best way possible. She might have initially come in as a replacement for Neha Mehta, the ‘original’ Anjali bhabhi. However, she has certainly done her best to create her own niche and well, no wonder, we are totally impressed with anything and everything that she has to offer from her end. Her social media activities are quite lit and well, we love the way she manages her content creation game simultaneously amidst her busy schedule. Not just in her TV daily soap ladies and gentlemen, Sunayana Fozdar has over the years become a digital sensation and stunner for real and well, we truly love every bit of coming from her end.

Check out what’s happening with Sunayana Fozdar and how she’s melting hearts with perfection:

From sharing admirable and beautiful fashionable moments to eventually becoming a digital sensation in the best way possible, Sunayana has certainly done it all whenever she shares new content. Well, this time, the gorgeous actress has shared more beautiful snaps of herself as she shares more beautiful images of herself with the mandatory car selfie tag and well, we are truly loving it for real. Want to check it out? Here you go –

TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar 818788

TMKOC: Mandatory car selfie swag ft. Sunayana Fozdar 818789

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? A visual treat to the eyes, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar’s mesmerizing vibes is too beautiful, check out
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar’s mesmerizing vibes is too beautiful, check out
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar’s cute and adorable ‘monkey’ love
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar’s cute and adorable ‘monkey’ love
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar groove to ‘Radha Kaise Na Chale’, Kush Shah makes special appearance
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar groove to ‘Radha Kaise Na Chale’, Kush Shah makes special appearance
TMKOC: What’s happening at Sunayana Fozdar’s end?
TMKOC: What’s happening at Sunayana Fozdar’s end?
Sunayana Fozdar’s summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress
Sunayana Fozdar’s summer elegance is in full bloom in floral dress
Watch: Sunayana Fozdar mesmerizes with perfection, we are in awe
Watch: Sunayana Fozdar mesmerizes with perfection, we are in awe
Latest Stories
Jo Meri Zulfon Se Khele Re: Akshara Singh reveals her secret desire
Jo Meri Zulfon Se Khele Re: Akshara Singh reveals her secret desire
Watch: Disha Patani’s high-flying strong kick will inspire you
Watch: Disha Patani’s high-flying strong kick will inspire you
OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence?
OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence?
Watch: Kartik Aaryan makes stunning entry in swanky Lamborghini Urus, fans love it
Watch: Kartik Aaryan makes stunning entry in swanky Lamborghini Urus, fans love it
Explore Shilpa Shetty’s ‘happy place’ in life
Explore Shilpa Shetty’s ‘happy place’ in life
Nora Fatehi’s burning hot black dress vogue moment is wow
Nora Fatehi’s burning hot black dress vogue moment is wow
Read Latest News