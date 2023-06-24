TMKOC: THIS is how Munmun Dutta deals with Mumbai traffic

Munmun Dutta is one of the most gorgeous and beautiful divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that Munmun has been a part of the Hindi TV industry and well, we certainly love all her achievements and accolades. For the longest time, she has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TV show and well, that’s exactly why, she’s certainly managed to get a lot of love and success from her fans. Anything and everything that Munmun does from her end manages to go viral in quite literally no time and well, that’s what we genuinely and admire and the most about her.

Check out this latest Instagram storyshared by Munmun Dutta on her Instagram that will impress you:

Whenever Munmun aka our very own Babita ji shares admirable and beautiful photos, videos and reels on her social media handle, netizens totally melt in awe and can’t keep calm for real. Given her busy and hectic schedule, it is not daily that Munmun Dutta shares photos and videos. But when she does, she always grabs a lot of attention. Well, going by her latest Instagram story, Munmun seems to have finally returned from Nepal to Mumbai and guess what, she seems to be quite disgusted and pissed with the Mumbai traffic once again. Want to check out where and how? Here you go –

