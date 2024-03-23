TV has a lot of done-to-death and clichéd content: Anjali Tatrari

Anjali Tatrari, the talented actress, who is currently gracing the screen as Yuvika and Yukti in Sony SAB’s show Vanshaj, shares the messages her show aims to convey. In an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com, she said, “The core message of Vanshaj revolves around challenging the conventional gender norms and advocating for equal opportunities for women. It emphasizes that given the chance, women are not only capable but often surpass men in various aspects. By questioning the traditional notion of Vanshaj being exclusively male-dominated, the show prompts viewers to rethink societal biases. The storyline immediately drew me to this project, compelling me to step out of my comfort zone in Mumbai and shoot in Umbergaon without a second thought. The character resonated deeply with me. Coming from a predominantly female-oriented family, where I have witnessed women grow, I found a personal connection with Yuvika’s character.”

Anjali believes it is important for television and media to address traditional gender norms and stereotypes, she mentioned, “I firmly believe that television and media play a pivotal role in shaping societal attitudes, especially regarding gender equality. In the past, television was more daring in its content, willing to take risks and address pressing issues. However, I wouldn’t lie that TV has a lot of done to death and clichéd content now. Hence, I am selective about the projects I choose, ensuring they align with my values and offer meaningful narratives. For instance, in Vanshaj, the mere act of highlighting women’s names alongside men’s for the position of Vanshaj challenges deep-rooted biases.” Talking about the challenges, she said, “Portraying dual roles in the show presented its own set of challenges. Yuvika and Yukti are contrasting characters, each with their own complexities. While Yuvika is emotionally vulnerable, Yukti exudes strength. However, I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to delve into both characters, and the positive response from the audience has been overwhelming.”

When asked for Anjali’s advice to aspiring actors, she said, “To aspiring actors passionate about portraying characters that challenge societal norms, I would advise them to approach their roles with conviction. This works for me, as I always feel and perform. I always put myself in that position and act. Feel the character, immerse yourself in their experiences, and portray them with sincerity. Ultimately, it’s about using your platform to spark conversations and drive positive change.”