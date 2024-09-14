Vanshaj Serial Spoiler: DJ Kidnaps Yash, Yuvika Tails Him

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Swastik Productions, has been entertaining the audience since day one and has now become a favorite. As the story nears its end, new twists are leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. DJ (Mahir Pandhi) conspires against Yash and asks his men to kidnap him. On the other hand, Bhoomi and Bhanu try to solve the puzzle.

In the upcoming episode, DJ finally executes his plan, where his men make Yash unconscious by injecting him with drugs. DJ himself kidnaps Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) and takes him in his car. Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) overhears the kidnapping incident, and she screams to stop the car. However, DJ becomes determined to find the truth and takes Yash to his hidden place. At the same time, Yuvika takes the auto and tails the car, all worried. Yuvika looks distressed for Yash’s well-being.

On the other hand, DJ brings Yash to his hidden location, and his men transfer Yash on the stretcher. As Yash, unconscious, comes in front of DJ, he tears his t-shirt apart, seeing his heart operation in an intense moment.

It will be interesting to see what DJ will do with Yash and how Yuvika will save him.

Vanshaj is a popular show on Sony Sab featuring Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra, and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles.