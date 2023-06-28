Watch: Mouni Roy's irresistible beauty, Disha Patani says, "beauty"

Mouni Roy is one of the most gorgeous and sensuous divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The damsel started her professional career many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry as an actress and performing artiste and well, she’s truly been brilliant and how. Her swag style knew no limits and well, ever since that time, things have certainly been wonderful and amazing for her in the true sense of the term. In all these years in her professional life readers, Mouni has worked immensely hard to establish herself and her talent both on TV as well on the big screen and well, no brownie points for guessing that she truly deserves all the love and attention that comes her way. She’s extremely talented and famous and we love that fact about her. She was phenomenal even in Brahmastra in the year 2022 and we loved her for real.

Check out the latest that Mouni Roy is busy doing from her end on Instagram:

Whenever Mouni Roy shares adorable and stunning photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle, it is nothing less than an incredible experience and a visual delight for all fans. Given the kind of swag that she has, we genuinely feel that she can literally raise the heat and oomph quotient in any outfit of their choice. This time, she’s giving us a visual delight into her regular routine and what she’s busy doing at her end. For the unversed, Disha Patani is one individual with whom she’s had a great bond in the recent past and well, as expected, Disha too dropped a special comment on the post. Well, do you want to check out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com