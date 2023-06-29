ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Siddharth Nigam activates 'sassy mode', flaunts chiseled abs like pro

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most admired and loved actors in the country and well, we love it. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at his end and now. You will certainly love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 Jun,2023 09:35:49
Watch: Siddharth Nigam activates 'sassy mode', flaunts chiseled abs like pro

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most charming and handsome actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space. For the unversed, its been many years now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga artiste has been a part of the Hindi showbiz industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts have kept getting better with time and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration all the time. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and for real. Earlier, Siddharth was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. Recently, the movie also had a world TV premiere

Check out how Siddharth Nigam is winning hearts with his sassy mode:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to get a special visual delight seeing his stunning and incredible gym avatar with perfection. Well, right now, Siddharth Nigam is seen stunning one and all with perfection as he talks about his sassy mode and well, we are loving it for real. Well, want to check out his stunning shirtless avatar? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more, updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy?
Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy?
Siddharth Nigam is super happy and excited for monsoon, check out how
Siddharth Nigam is super happy and excited for monsoon, check out how
It’s coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen
It’s coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Latest Stories
In Pics: Ashi Singh’s beautiful desi vibe in Thailand is killer
In Pics: Ashi Singh’s beautiful desi vibe in Thailand is killer
Watch: Learn to have fun while working from Munmun Dutta
Watch: Learn to have fun while working from Munmun Dutta
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is having a blast in Bali, see video
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is having a blast in Bali, see video
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out
Keerthy Suresh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are melting hearts with stunning photoshoot snaps, come check out
OOPS: Hansika Motwani gets new marriage proposal after wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, see how she reacted
OOPS: Hansika Motwani gets new marriage proposal after wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, see how she reacted
Aly Goni’s romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is ‘couple goals’
Aly Goni’s romantic birthday wish for partner Jasmin Bhasin is ‘couple goals’
Read Latest News