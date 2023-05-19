ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action moment from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fans love it

Siddharth Nigam as an individual has always been stunning and prolific when it comes to his social media game and swag. Well, right now, it's time to check what's the latest that's happening at his end at present. Come, have a look and we bet you will love all of it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
19 May,2023 08:48:53
Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action moment from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fans love it

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented and charming actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Siddharth Nigam has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keeps getting better and bigger and that’s why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest swagger avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, not many have perhaps seen the kind of fun and action that unfolded when Siddharth Nigam was on the sets. Well, in case you want to get a glimpse of the same, here’s your golden opportunity as we have a special BTS video for you all that has been shared by Siddharth himself. Want to check it out? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam opens up on how Salman Khan treated him on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets, read
Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking
Siddharth Nigam's summer vibes is super fun, Ashi Singh enjoys trekking
Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."
Siddharth Nigam flexes strong selfie game, Ashi Singh says, "you are not picking up..."
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam caught partying with Sumedh Mudgalkar on Mother’s Day
In Pics: Siddharth Nigam caught partying with Sumedh Mudgalkar on Mother’s Day
Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic
Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’
Siddharth Nigam ups his swag saying ‘all eyes on me’, Avneet Kaur asserts ‘a person…’
Latest Stories
ROFL: When Ashi Singh's pet dog played spoilsport during her workout
ROFL: When Ashi Singh's pet dog played spoilsport during her workout
Rubina Dilaik talks about dealing with change in life, says "move with..."
Rubina Dilaik talks about dealing with change in life, says "move with..."
Anushka Sen and her early morning glow is too gorgeous to handle
Anushka Sen and her early morning glow is too gorgeous to handle
What's happening at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's end?
What's happening at Jannat Zubair Rahmani's end?
Mouni Roy is ultimate hottie in black slit dress (sensuous pics alert)
Mouni Roy is ultimate hottie in black slit dress (sensuous pics alert)
Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing
Parineeti Chopra shares unseen snaps from engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha, internet is crushing
Read Latest News