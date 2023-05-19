Watch: Siddharth Nigam shares unseen BTS action moment from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, fans love it

Siddharth Nigam as an individual has always been stunning and prolific when it comes to his social media game and swag. Well, right now, it's time to check what's the latest that's happening at his end at present. Come, have a look and we bet you will love all of it

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most talented and charming actors that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that Siddharth Nigam has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts keeps getting better and bigger and that’s why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration. From the world of TV to movies, he’s finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. To create impact in a movie that has Salman Khan is no easy task but he did it with swag.

Check out this latest swagger avatar of Siddharth Nigam that you all will love:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, not many have perhaps seen the kind of fun and action that unfolded when Siddharth Nigam was on the sets. Well, in case you want to get a glimpse of the same, here’s your golden opportunity as we have a special BTS video for you all that has been shared by Siddharth himself. Want to check it out? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com