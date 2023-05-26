What's happening with Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh?

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh have always been good friends with each other for many years. Their social media content always resonates with one and all and we love it. Come, let's check out the latest happening at their end right now

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are two of the most handsome and good-looking actors that we currently have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. It’s been many years now that both Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh have been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way they have grown in their professional careers has certainly given them results like no other. Their hard work and efforts keep getting better and bigger and that’s why, innumerable people all over the country look upon them as inspirations. From the world of TV to digital contents, they hqve finally arrived. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. On the other hand, Ashi Singh did a good job in the ZEE TV show ‘Meet’ for many years before finally deciding to move on.

Check out the latest swagger avatars of Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh that you all will love:

So, what’s the latest that we get to see from both of them in terms of content ladies and gentlemen? Well, this time, Siddharth Nigam has shared a super cute and fun video from his end where he’s seen having a lot of fun and guiding his fans regarding style and shopping. On the other hand, Ashi Singh seems to be quite troubled with the heat in Mumbai and no wonder, she’s struggled immensely about this and how. Want to check out all of it? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain't it?