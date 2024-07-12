Which “Yeh Rishta” Actress Looks Bolder And Hotter: Samridhi Shukla Or Garvita Sadhwani?

Television actresses Samridhi Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani are known for their roles in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Apart from their acting skills, the divas have stunning fashion choices and distinct styles that they bring to their Western outfits. Take a look at the stunning fits below!

Samridhii Shukla And Garvita Sadhwani’s Stunning Glam Fits-

Samridhii Shukla

The dazzling diva, Samridhii Shukla, shared it on Instagram, looking sizzling in a black fit. The outfit features a strappy, sleeveless, square neckline crop top and pairs with high-waist shorts. She styles her look with a middle-partition straight highlight hairstyle, which gives a polished appearance. The actress opts for a glam look, black eyeliner with smudge kajal and glossy peach lips for makeup. She accessories her outfit with emerald rings and black shoes heels.

Garvita Sadhwani

Garvita Sadhwani steals the spotlight in a Western fit. The outfit features a lace bralette with a multi-color lapel collar, full sleeves, and a midriff tied mini-length blazer. Garvita accessories her look with bold jewelry, such as spectacular silver rings. For makeup, She went for a dewy look featuring shimmery eye-contoured cheeks, blush, and creamy pink lipstick. She styles her hair in a beautiful, open manner, half cascading over her shoulder.

Both actresses, Samridhii and Garvita, wear the Western with their own touch. Samridhii provides the ensemble with brightness and sassiness, and Garvita adds grace and sophistication. Both divas look stunning in a Western with their trendy tadka.