Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit Celebrates 39th Birthday With Family & Cast – See Pics

TV actor Rohit Purohit turns 39 years old this year. The popular star celebrated his special day on June 8, 2025, surrounded by his close friends, family, and the cast of his show. This year has been very special for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hero, as he is not only enjoying the peak time of his career but also in his personal life, as the actor will soon welcome his first child with his wife, Sheena Bajaj. With all the good things happening around him, this year’s birthday is undoubtedly very joyous.

As Rohit celebrated his 39th birthday on Sunday, June 8, he shared photos on his Instagram today, offering insights from his special day. The opening frame itself hints at how fun-filled the actor enjoyed his birthday. In the initial photos, he is seen feeding cake to his family members, including his wife, Sheena Bajaj. The actor looked charming in a cool, white shirt with beautiful, pink, printed leaves.

In one of the photos, Rohit flashed his big smile in front of the camera with his close family and friends. However, in the last, he shared a video showcasing a glimpse of his birthday celebration on the sets of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the video, he is seen cutting the cake with his on-screen daughter, Maira, while Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raj, and others clap for him and record the special moment. However, the cutest thing was when his on-screen daughter, Maira, refused to eat the cake and convinced her that it was a veg cake.

With the photos, he also penned a gratitude note saying, “I must have done something really good to deserve so much love. Thank you everyone for making me feel so special on my birthday…each one of you who wished me/forgot to wish me or to those who didn’t feel like wishing me Sabko dil se thank you. Love you all.”

Rohit Purohit currently appears in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director’s Kut Productions. He portrays the character of Armaan Poddar in the show.