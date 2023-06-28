ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy?

Siddharth Nigam is one individual who al aye gives happy vibes from his end to the world. Well, right now, let's check out the latest that's happening at his end on social media

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 06:55:06
Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy?

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most charming and beautiful actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. For the unversed, its been quite many years now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts have kept getting better with time and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration all the time. From TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and for real. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. Recently, the movie also announced about its world TV premiere and once again, it got fans excited.

Check out how Siddharth Nigam is super happy and excited:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to get a special visual delight seeing his stunning and incredible gym avatar with perfection. Well, right now, Siddharth Nigam is making all his fans, especially the girls out there very happy with his charm and smile. We love his dark and handsome look and well, we are loving the visual delight. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy? 820837

Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy? 820838

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Siddharth Nigam is super happy and excited for monsoon, check out how
Siddharth Nigam is super happy and excited for monsoon, check out how
It’s coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen
It’s coffee time for Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
Siddharth Nigam remembers Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie, here’s why
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary
In Pic: Siddharth Nigam celebrates his parents’ 29th wedding anniversary
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Your love meeting you soon: Why is Siddharth Nigam blushing?
Siddharth Nigam’s sunkissed swag is too wow, check out
Siddharth Nigam’s sunkissed swag is too wow, check out
Latest Stories
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Watch: Avneet Kaur’s burning hot transformation ramp walk is killer
Anushka Sen is sweet like cinnamon, here’s proof
Anushka Sen is sweet like cinnamon, here’s proof
Viral Video: Ashi Singh’s “karara jawab” moment grabs eyeballs
Viral Video: Ashi Singh’s “karara jawab” moment grabs eyeballs
Watch: Mouni Roy’s irresistible beauty, Disha Patani says, “beauty”
Watch: Mouni Roy’s irresistible beauty, Disha Patani says, “beauty”
What does Surbhi Chandna love to eat?
What does Surbhi Chandna love to eat?
Nia Sharma’s swagger selfie game is super hot
Nia Sharma’s swagger selfie game is super hot
Read Latest News