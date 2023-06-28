Why is Siddharth Nigam all smiles and happy?

Siddharth Nigam is one of the most charming and beautiful actors and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment fraternity. For the unversed, its been quite many years now that the Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry and well, the way he’s grown in his professional career has certainly given him results like no other. His hard work and efforts have kept getting better with time and that’s exactly why, innumerable people all over the country look upto him as an inspiration all the time. From TV to movies, he’s finally arrived and for real. Earlier, Siddharth Nigam was seen in Dhoom 3 and after that, he slayed it with perfection in his latest movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film released on April 21, 2023 and as expected, all fans and admirers loved his work in the same. Recently, the movie also announced about its world TV premiere and once again, it got fans excited.

Check out how Siddharth Nigam is super happy and excited:

While all you fans out there have already seen Siddharth Nigam for the work that he’s done at his end in the movie, this time, it is for us to get a special visual delight seeing his stunning and incredible gym avatar with perfection. Well, right now, Siddharth Nigam is making all his fans, especially the girls out there very happy with his charm and smile. We love his dark and handsome look and well, we are loving the visual delight. Want to check it out? Here you go –

