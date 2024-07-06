Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Garvita Sadhwani Celebrates Someone Special’s Birthday, Guess Who?

Garvita Sadhwani is creating a buzz all over the internet with her performance in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character of ‘Ruhi’ has made her a household name. However, her social media presence makes her the ‘talk of the town.’ She even shares anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, she is celebrating someone special’s birthday and shared it on her Instagram.

Find Out Garvita Sadhwani’s Someone Special

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Garvita shared a photo and video showcasing a glimpse of someone special’s birthday celebration. Writing a birthday wish, the actress penned a heartfelt note, “Happy Birthday @shubhkaraan. 1.5 years of knowing you and never a dull moment! Stay this insane yet calm, stupid yet smart self.” In the image, she poses with someone special in the night light, and their chemistry is melting hearts. Those wondering if the boy in the picture is her boyfriend, but let’s clear he is not her BF but ‘just a boy’ friend.

On the other hand, in the video, Garvita claps as she celebrates her friend’s birthday. The boy Shubh cuts his birthday cake and adorably feeds his friend. A midnight birthday celebration is always special, and the fun doubles when your close friends are around.

Shubh Karaan is also an actor and model. He has featured in Pocket FM’s Super Jamai. He has also worked on shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Chotti Sarrdaarni, and others. She enjoys a massive fandom of 25 thousand followers. He is a budding television star.