Television | Editorial

Review of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: A mix of drama, action, and suspense all in one

It's evident that Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is well on its way to becoming a must-watch on the Indian television scene. With a talented cast, a captivating storyline, and a blend of various genres, this show promises to keep viewers engaged and entertained.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Nov,2023 17:47:07
Review of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: A mix of drama, action, and suspense all in one 867040

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi (produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks), a show that delves deep into the complexities of relationships, family secrets, and the eternal battle between good and evil. With a remarkable ensemble cast and a storyline that promises intrigue, suspense, and action, this show has already started making waves in the world of Indian television dramas.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra, a young girl who believes her father is a supercop away on a mission, completely unaware of her true lineage. Little does she know that her father is none other than the enigmatic and powerful Satya, played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, portrayed by Sai Deodhar, has hidden this truth from Arya, setting the stage for a dramatic revelation.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is the entangled relationships and hidden secrets that shape the characters’ lives. Manav Gohil’s portrayal of Senior Inspector Ankush Rajyavadhkar, Satya’s brother, adds an intriguing layer to the story. He unknowingly becomes the physical embodiment of what Arya imagines her father to be, setting the stage for a complex and emotionally charged narrative.

Aamir’s performance as Satya is nothing short of amazing. He effortlessly brings out the enigmatic and rowdy side of his character, making the audience believe in his aura. Maahi, who plays Arya, is the heart and soul of the show. Her innocence is endearing and manages to put a smile on our faces. Manav, in the role of Senior Inspector Ankush Rajyavadhkar, does an excellent job as an honest police officer. It’s evident that he invests his heart and soul into his character, adding depth and authenticity to the show. Sai fits her role seamlessly.

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi offers a well-packaged experience for viewers. The show is a blend of drama, action, thrill, and suspense, making it a complete package for those seeking a diverse range of emotions and entertainment. The suspense element keeps you hooked, the action sequences are well-executed, and the drama is linked seamlessly with the characters.

It’s evident that Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is well on its way to becoming a must-watch on the Indian television scene. With a talented cast, a captivating storyline, and a blend of various genres, this show promises to keep viewers engaged and entertained. IWMBuzz.com credits the show 3 out of 5 stars.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

This Festive Season, Reignite Patriotism: Prime Video Presents a Stellar Poster of the War Film Pippa 867042
This Festive Season, Reignite Patriotism: Prime Video Presents a Stellar Poster of the War Film Pippa
Drashti Dhami is an extremely likable person: Barkha Bisht 867041
Drashti Dhami is an extremely likable person: Barkha Bisht
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine 867022
Vijay Mallya son Siddharth Mallya gets engaged to his girlfriend Jasmine
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, "Box Office Tsunami incoming" 867007
Netizens go gaga as Salman Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Shah Rukh Khan to come together in Tiger 3, says, “Box Office Tsunami incoming”
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress? 866978
Hansika Motwani VS Rashmika Mandanna: Who Is Hottest In Glittery Mini Dress?
Amir KhansdaighterIra Khan kickstarts pre-wedding festivities with Nupur Shikhare 867002
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan kickstarts pre-wedding festivities with Nupur Shikhare
Read Latest News