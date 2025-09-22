Serial Twists Of Last Week (15-21 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, providing our readers with updates on newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and engaging and interesting snippets from their favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points of the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa celebrating her victory alongside the ladies of the colony and inspiring other women to gain confidence in taking action for themselves. Bharati was grateful to Anupamaa and the team for pooling in money for her surgery. Raahi felt bad for her academy and missed it. Anupamaa and the Shah family welcomed Bappa and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style. Paritosh was in despair, owing a substantial amount to Mota Bhai. He asked Anupamaa to give her the prize money for his debt repayment. Anupamaa gave strength to Kinjal to cut ties with Paritosh. Anupamaa showed evidence for Gautam’s act of locking her in the room. Anupamaa punished Gautam for his act. Parag supported Anupamaa and sent Gautam out of the house. The Kothari family was worried about the robbery at their home. Moti Baa felt it was done by Paritosh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week with Armaan visiting Kiara to check whether she was fine. Tanya’s friends taunted Abhira over her jai life, which created an argument between Armaan and Krish. Dadisa felt that it was better for Abhira to get out of the house and heal herself. Dadisa paved the way for it and took Maira into confidence. Maira talked to Abhira and asked her to trust Dadisa’s plan for them to go out. Dadisa, Maira and Abhira left home at the wee hours of the night without anyone’s knowledge. Dadisa took them to Mussoorie, to Abhira’s resort. Armaan got worried for the safety of the trio. Abhira was moved by memories linked to her mother, Akshara. Maira talked to Armaan without telling him where they were. Gitanjali pressured Armaan to take her to her honeymoon. Abhira got to be the owner of the resort again. Armaan fought with Gitanjali, but Vidya reminded him of his responsibilities towards her. Dadisa and Maira took charge of Abhira’s healing. Armaan finally agreed to go on a honeymoon with Gitanjali. Abhira saw to it that Kiara was not under drugs effect but Kiara had other ideas. Dadisa and Maira slowly made Abhira better with their efforts. Gitanjali and Armaan came to Mussoorie for their honeymoon.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week, with Raghav doubting Unnati’s intent and questioning her over Dhruv’s restaurant closure. Reet tried to escape from jail, but was caught. She was beaten badly in jail. Anuradha and Dhruv were moved to see Reet’s state in the jail. Raghav doubted Buaji, but Buaji saw to it that Raghav did not meet Anuradha, who came with a valid proof. Anuradha fainted on the road, after which she was rushed to the hospital. Soon, she breathed her last which left Dhruv in despair. Later, the news reached Reet as well as Raghav. Raghav felt extremely guilty of not meeting her. Reet came to her mother’s funeral. Dhruv and Reet bid their last farewell to their mother. Reet confronted Raghav at the funeral ceremony and vowed to get back at them. Reet signed the divorce papers. Rohit secured Reet’s bail and got her family home. Kirti, who was Param’s friend’s daughter, came to the Suryavanshi house. Raghav got the news of Reet getting her bail. Rohit and Raghav had a showdown on the road. Raghav got to know that Rohit secured Reet’s bail. Rohit told Reet that he would help her at any cost. Buaji brainwashed Raghav over Reet and Rohit’s closeness. Reet and Rohit vowed to avenge their loss. Raghav worried over Reet’s claim to ruin his happiness.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with the colony members waiting for Tapu Sena to bring a solution to the problem on hand. The Society placed their faith on Bappa and prayed for a solution. Lord Ganesh appeared before Veer and Bansuri and told them that he accepted their prasad. Later, Veer and Bansuri told the society about their wish being fulfilled. The Bappa darshan happened in full force. Tapu Sena took the responsibility of distributing prasad to all who had visited their Bappa. In the Rangarang program, Tapu asked everyone to give a musical presentation of Bappa. Starting with Popatlal, everyone performed on stage in praise of Bappa. The program ended with Tapu Sena’s act.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, when Bua Dadi made Akshat wash utensils at the Bhandara. Mangal saw it and confronted Bua Dadi harshly. The family organised a bachelorette party for Mangal, which saw everyone rejoicing. However, Saumya broke the shagun bangles to be given to Mangal by Kusum. There was a big chaos when Sudesh identified before everyone that it was Saumya who broke them. Adit asked Saumya to apologise, but Saumya refused to do so. Bua Dadi got to know that Mangal was married. Mangal got suspicious of Saumya and tried to check on her.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Rishi telling Aditi that he never intended to cheat her. Jhanak was hurt as she thought about Rishi and Aditi’s wedding. When Aditi showed no trust in him, Rishi was moved. He told her that there was no use in marrying without trusting each other. Jhanak felt about the upcoming wedding of Rishi and Aditi. Jhanak realised that she was in love with Rishi. Jhanak fell sick, and Parashar wanted to inform Rishi about it. The doctor asked Parashar to give Jhanak better treatment in the hospital. Rishi and Aditi’s wedding ceremony started. Jhanak’s condition worsened, and Parashar tried to reach out to Rishi.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.