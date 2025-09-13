5 Bigg Boss Winners Who Failed To Capitalize On Their Victory

The Bigg Boss stage creates new stars every year. Some winners use fame as a ladder to their careers, while for others, this journey stops there. Today, we will talk about those five faces who got the trophy in their hands, but after that, success slipped from their hands.

1. Gautam Gulati

The first name comes from Gautam Gulati. After winning Bigg Boss 8, he started making a name in every household. His personality, style, and attitude were discussed a lot. However, after this, his career was limited to small roles and some web series. The shine seen on the Bigg Boss stage could not be repeated in films.

2. Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde, who won Bigg Boss 11, gained nationwide recognition as “Angoori Bhabhi.” However, due to frequent controversies and breaks, she could not maintain continuity in her career after the show. She tried to make a comeback in web series and reality shows, but could not regain that popularity.

3. Manveer Gurjar

Then comes Manveer Gurjar, who was the first commoner winner. His simplicity and honesty won the hearts of the people. But after the show, no big project came in his career. He tried films and appeared on some reality shows, but the path after the trophy proved more difficult than expected.

4. Ashutosh Kaushik

This list also includes Ashutosh Kaushik, who won both Roadies and Bigg Boss. Winning two big reality shows consecutively was like a dream, but his film career never took off. He also moved away from the limelight after a few small roles and cameos.

5. Rahul Roy

Finally, Rahul Roy. He already had stardom as a winner of Bigg Boss 1 and “Aashiqui” fame. After winning the show, expectations grew even more, but slowly, he also disappeared from films. Today, his name is limited to old hits and Bigg Boss winning moments.

These stories tell us that winning Bigg Boss is easy, but converting that victory into a career is the real challenge. Fame becomes sustainable only when constant hard work and the right decisions are behind it.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!