Abhika Malakar Replaced by Manisha Mandol in ‘Rangamati Tirandaj’ Despite Passing Look Test

The Bengali television industry witnessed a sudden change in casting. Abhika Malakar, who had passed the look test for the lead role in Sushanta Das’ upcoming serial, Rangamati Tirandaj, was replaced by Manisha Mandol.

According to sources, Abhika had already undergone the look test and was finalized as the heroine. However, the production company, Tent Production, opted for Manisha instead.

Anandabazar Online attempted to contact the producer for clarification but was unsuccessful. Abhika Malakar, however, shared her perspective on the matter.

“I was initially excited about the project, but I had concerns regarding the character’s radical transformation from my previous role in ‘Tomader Rani,'” Abhika explained. “As an urban girl and doctor, I needed additional training to portray a rural archer, which was challenging.”

Abhika further cited her recent completion of ‘Tomader Rani’ and her desire for a break before taking on another role. “As a relatively new actress with only one serial experience, I require time to recharge and prepare for a new character.”

Additionally, Abhika mentioned her decision to prioritize her studies. “I’ve started studying again and want to focus on completing this chapter before committing to another project.”

When asked about her replacement, Abhika graciously acknowledged Manisha’s potential. “I saw the promotion, and Manisha is doing great despite being a newcomer. I think she’s more suitable for this role. I wish her all the best.”

The sudden replacement has sparked curiosity among fans eagerly anticipating Abhika’s return to the screen.

As ‘Rangamati Tirandaj’ gears up for release, fans will be interested in Manisha’s performance. Will she live up to Abhika’s established reputation, or will this new chapter bring surprises? Only time will tell.