Actor Aasif Sheikh falls ill during shoot; returns on a wheelchair

Television actor Aasif Sheikh, known for playing Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, fell ill while filming in Dehradun. He has since been brought back to Mumbai for medical care.

As per reports, the shoot involved physically demanding action sequences. During one such scene, Sheikh experienced sudden discomfort and collapsed on set. He was given immediate medical assistance before being transported to Mumbai in a wheelchair for further evaluation and treatment.

Details regarding his current health status have not been officially shared. However, sources indicate that the actor is under medical supervision and is being closely monitored. Fans of the show have expressed concern and are hoping for his swift recovery.

Sheikh has been a prominent figure in television and is widely recognized for his role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. His performances have earned him a dedicated fan base over the years. The show’s team has yet to release a formal statement regarding the incident.