‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP; makes an official announcement

Rupali Ganguly, renowned for her role in Anupamaa has made headlines yet again, but this time for her plunge into politics. The actress recently announced her decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift in her career trajectory.

She was at the headquarters in Delhi where the announcement was made of the Lok Sabha elections

Addressing the media post joining the party, the actor said, “When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this.”

“I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good,” she added.

As she embarks on this new journey, Ganguly brings with her a considerable fan base and influence, which could potentially shape public opinion and discourse.

With her entry into the BJP, Rupali Ganguly adds a new dimension to both her career and the political landscape, promising an interesting trajectory ahead. As she navigates this new path, her fans and observers alike will keenly watch her contributions and impact on the political stage.

As one would know,on a similar note, actress Kangana Ranaut also joined the BJP earlier this year.

Apart from Anupamaa which has been a TRP topper for almost four years now, Rupali continues to be remembered best for her role in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai and several other shows.