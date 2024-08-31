Television | TV News

Bengali television's beloved serial, 'Anurager Chhowa,' achieves a remarkable feat, surpassing 800 episodes, with a grand celebration on set and a new twist in the storyline.

“Anurager Chhowa,” a popular Indian Bengali language drama television series that has won hearts since its premiere on February 7, 2022, on Star Jalsha. Produced by the renowned Shree Venkatesh Films, this compelling show brings to life the complex relationships and emotions of its characters, admirably portrayed by lead actors Dibyojyoti Dutta as Dr. Surjo Sengupta and Swastika Ghosh as Deepanwita “Deepa” Majumdar. As an official remake of the Malayalam TV series “Karuthamuthu” and recently adapted into Hindi as “Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua,” “Anurager Chhowa” has proven its universal appeal, weaving a narrative that explores love, family, and relationships in a way that resonates with audiences.

Star Jalsa’s longest-running serial, ‘Anurager Chhowa,’ has reached a significant milestone, completing 800 episodes. The show’s cast and crew gathered to celebrate this achievement, cutting a cake and sharing moments of joy.

The celebration was led by the show’s young stars, who enthusiastically cut the cake and fed each other, symbolizing the bond between the team members. This milestone is a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and ability to captivate audiences.

As ‘Anurager Chhowa’ enthralls viewers, a new twist is on the horizon. The introduction of Ditipriya Roy as Rupa and Swastika Ghosh as Sona promises to add excitement to the storyline. Additionally, Rani Maa, renowned for her role in Rani Rasmani, will return to the small screen with this mega serial.

‘Anurager Chhowa’s sequel is set to hit the screens soon, airing every night at 9:30 PM on Star Jalsa. Fans can expect more drama, romance, and suspense as the story unfolds.

The show’s success can be attributed to its engaging narrative, memorable characters, and talented cast. ‘Anurager Chhowa’ has become an integral part of Bengali television, providing entertainment and emotional connection to its loyal viewers, making them feel a part of its widespread popularity.

As the serial continues to break records, its impact on the Bengali television industry is undeniable. ‘Anurager Chhowa’s enduring popularity serves as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling and the dedication of its cast and crew, making every Bengali television viewer proud of its contribution to the industry.