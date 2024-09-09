Television | TV News

Bengali television actress Aratrika Maiti, known for her roles in 'Khelna Bari' and 'MithiJhora,' has found love with actor Arya Dasgupta, as the couple shares adorable dance reels on social media.

Aratrika Maiti, the talented Bengali television actress, has captured audiences’ hearts with her impressive performances in Zee Bangla’s ‘Khelna Bari’ and ‘MithiJhora.’ Aratrika’s personal life has taken a romantic turn as her on-screen character, Rai, navigates complex relationships.

The 20-year-old actress has found love with Arya Dasgupta, a familiar face in Tolipara, known for his dancing skills and roles in ‘Eta Amader Golpo’’. The couple’s social media platforms are filled with adorable dance reels, sparking not just excitement, but a sense of shared joy among fans.

A recent reel featuring the duo dancing to the trending southern song ‘Unakku Thaan’ has garnered significant attention. Aratrika’s caption, accompanied by three emojis, and Arya’s comment, “My dance partner is very competitive,” hint at their blossoming relationship.

Their dance partnership, as they affectionately call it, is for life. They often share their practice sessions, behind-the-scenes moments, and even their dance routines. Earlier, Aratrika shared a video dancing to Ash King’s ‘Haaye Oye,’ asking Arya, “Will you be my dance partner?” Arya’s prompt response, “Forever…,” sealed their love.

While fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and queries about their relationship, Aratrika remained tight-lipped. However, sources close to the actress, including her close friends and family, reveal that she has fallen deeply in love with Arya.

As Aratrika’s on-screen character, Rai, navigates her complicated marriage with Anirban, a character known for his manipulative nature, in ‘MithiJhora,’ fans are rooting for Shaurya, a character known for his honesty and love for Rai, not Anirban, to be Rai’s life partner. Meanwhile, Aratrika’s real-life romance with Arya, a character known for his charming personality and love for dance, has brought joy to her fans.