Arpita Ghosh, the Mischievous Villain of ‘Mithai,’ Takes the International Stage as a Model

Arpita Ghosh, the talented actress who captured the hearts of audiences with her portrayal of the mischievous villain Soumi in the hit Bengali serial ‘Mithai,’ has taken her career to new heights. After making a name for herself in Tollywood, Arpita has now signed a contract with Ireland’s prestigious international production company ‘Not Another Intl’ as a model.

This news comes as a proud moment for Tollywood and Bengal, as Arpita becomes the latest talent from the region to make a mark on the global stage. The actress, who is currently based in Dublin, has been working on her acting skills and modeling career, and this new development is a testament to her hard work and dedication, promising a bright future for her on the international platform.

Arpita took to social media to share the exciting news, posting a picture and expressing her joy at realizing her dream of working as an international model. Her fans and well-wishers have been pouring in congratulations and best wishes, with some eager to see her succeed globally.

While it remains to be seen if Arpita will return to Tollywood or focus on her international career, one thing is certain – this talented actress is going places, and we eagerly await to see what the future holds for her, filled with more exciting opportunities and global recognition.