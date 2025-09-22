Ashika Padukone & Ankit Raizada To Headline Star Plus’ Upcoming Show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Star Plus is all set to launch a new show, Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, bringing a fresh tale for the viewers. And now the confirmed lead actors have been revealed. South Film and TV actress Ashoka Padukone has been roped in to play the female. On the other hand, Advocate Anjali Awasthi actor Ankita Raizada have been roped in to play the male lead.

On their official Instagram handles, Ashika and Ankit shared stories of fans and the Star Parivaar Awards red carpet, confirming that they will headline Star Plus’ new show. This is the first time Ashika and Ankit are paired together, and it will be interesting to see their chemistry on-screen.

Earlier, actor Pravisht Mishra and Sargun Kaur Mehta were approached to play the lead roles in the new show; however, now it has been confirmed that Ashika Padukone and Ankita Raizada are the new leads.

On the work front, actress Ashika is known for her appearances in projects like Maari, Trinayani, Kathalo Rajkumari, Triveni Sangama, and Niharika. She is well known on South television. On the other hand, Ankit Raizada last appeared in Advocate Anjali Awasthi. He has also been part of hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Jodhad Akhbar, and more.

Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki is a new Star Plus show produced by Sandalwood Media. More details about the show are yet to be revealed.