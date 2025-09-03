Bade Achche Lagte Hain 4: Lead Cast Ties the Knot!

In a heartwarming finale, the beloved television drama Bade Achche Lagte Hain 4 culminates with the lead pair, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, exchanging vows in a stunning onscreen wedding. Fans can mark their calendars for September 19, 2025, when the final episode airs on Star Plus, promising an emotional and grand sendoff for the series.

A behind-the-scenes photo from the last shoot day has gone viral, showcasing a joyful celebration where the entire cast and crew gathered to commemorate the occasion. Actor Ashish Kaul shared the image on Instagram, capturing the happy couple flanked by co-stars and crew members, all dressed in traditional Indian attire that radiates warmth and festivity.

In the viral photo, Harshad Chopda sports a casual white tee while bride Shivangi Joshi and other female cast members wear stunning pastel-colored sarees, embodying the elegance of a traditional Indian wedding. The joyful atmosphere hints at the emotional highs that the finale is set to deliver.

[Image]

Fans have shown unwavering support for the evolving romance and drama throughout the series, and the final wedding sequence promises to be a fitting tribute. The chemistry between Shivangi and Harshad has captivated audiences all season, and their onscreen wedding is poised to create memorable moments.

As this cherished series draws to a close, viewers eagerly anticipate the finale. With promises of emotional closure, beautiful rituals, and a celebration of love, the concluding chapter of Bade Achche Lagte Hain 4 is an event not to be missed.

Don’t forget to tune in on September 19, 2025, only on Star Plus!