BARC India Ratings 18 September: Anupamaa Is The No. 1 Show; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Is At No.2

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 36 of 2025, 18 September 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) continues to be dominant as the No. 1 show across GECs with a TVR of 2.4. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) sees a rise, and secures a TVR of 2.0 and takes the No. 2 spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) is at the 3rd spot with a TVR of 1.9. Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV) sees a rise in ratings, and stays joint at the 4th place with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) with a TVR of 1.8.

Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) secures a TVR of 1.6. Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) stay joint and do better in ratings this week with a TVR of 1.4. Bigg Boss (Colors TV) sees a rise, with its TVR being 1.4. Zee TV’s Vasudha and the Colors TV show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Pati Patni Aur Panga secure a TVR of 1.3. Star Plus shows Aarti Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak stand together with a TVR of 1.2, along with the Colors TV show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki.

Colors TV show Manpasand Ki Shaadi see a rise and gets a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV shows Kumkum Bhagya and Saru, Sony Entertainment Television show Super Dancers Chapter 5, and Colors TV show Noyontara also stand at a TVR of 1.1.

Sampoorna, the Star Plus show, opens at a TVR of 1.0. Itti Si Khushi (Sony SAB) also stands at 1.0 TVR.

To sum it up, Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s competition to be the No. 1 show heats up. Bigg Boss 19 and Manpasand Ki Shaadi see a rise. Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak surges ahead. Star Plus Sampoorna has an average opening. Shows Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, Udne Ki Aasha, Jhanak, Aarti Anjali Awasthi, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki need to move ahead and get better ratings.