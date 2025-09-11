BARC India Ratings September 11: Anupamaa On Top; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Is No. 2 Show

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 35 of 2025, 11 September 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) stands tall, defying all competition, and takes the No. 1 spot across GECs with a TVR of 2.2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) is the No. 2 show with a TVR of 2.0. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) sees a slight dip and secures a TVR of 1.9. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) also drops in ratings and secures a TVR of 1.8 this week.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV) rakes a TVR of 1.7. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) drops again to get a TVR of 1.6. Vasudha (Zee TV) sees a drop and takes home a TVR of 1.3. Aarti Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) is the next with a TVR of 1.2. Colors TV show Mangal Lakshmi is also on the verge of a drop with a TVR of 1.2. Bigg Boss secures a TVR of 1.2, and so does the Colors TV reality show Pati Patni aur Panga. Colors TV shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar also secure a TVR of 1.2. Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile gets a TVR of 1.2.

Star Plus shows Jhanak and Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, Colors TV show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and the Zee TV shows Saru and Kumkum Bhagya get a TVR of 1.1. Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi has a TVR of 1.0. Colors TV show Noyontara also has a TVR of 1.0.

Sony Entertainment Television reality show Super Dancer Chapter 5, gets a TVR of 0.9. while Colors TV show Manpasand Ki Shaadi also gets a TVR of 0.9. Dhaakad Beera (Colors TV) gets a TVR of 0.8 along with Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Zee TV’s reality Chhoriyan Chali Gaon gets a TVR of 0.7, while the new talk show of Zee TV, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki opens with a rating of 0.4.

To sum it up, shows Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar need to move up in ratings. Bigg Boss 19 continues its average run and has to do better. Overall, the reality show space needs to get better with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon and Pati Patni aur Panga failing to get big ratings. Aarti Anjali Awasthi, Jhanak, Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, Noyontara need to get better ratings as soon as possible.