BARC India Ratings September 4: Anupamaa Is No. 1 Show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Takes 2nd Spot Along With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The BARC India Ratings released today, Week 34 of 2025, 4 September 2025, give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) stays tall as the No. 1 show with a TVR of 2.4. The show sees a rise in ratings, too. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) has seen considerable betterment in the last two weeks, and secures a TVR of 2.0. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) also secures a TVR of 2.0. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB), secures a TVR of 1.9.

Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) shows a good rise, and takes it TVR to 1.8 compared to 1.7 last week. Tumm Se Tumm Tak (Zee TV) secures a TVR of 1.7. Vasudha (Zee TV) shows a rise again and secures a TVR of 1.4, along with Mangal Lakshmi (Colors TV), which also gets a TVR of 1.4.

Aarti Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak (Star Plus) stay joint with a TVR of 1.3. Bigg Boss (Colors TV) has an opening of 1.3. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors TV) shows a big drop and gets a TVR of 1.2 along with the other Colors TV shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Pati Patni aur Panga. The reality show has had a considerable rise this week. Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Kumkum Bhagya and Saru also get a TVR of 1.2.

Sony Entertainment Television show Super Dancer Chapter 5, Star Plus show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad and the Colors TV shows Noyontara and Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki take home a TVR of 1.1. Itti Si Khushi (Sony SAB) secures a TVR of 1.0. Colors TV show Manpasand Ki Shaadi has a TVR of 0.9. Sony Entertainment Television show Kaun Banega Crorepati has a TVR of 0.8 along with Colors TV show Dhaakad Beera.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the Zee TV reality show has a drop in ratings with a TVR of 0.8. Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil (Sony SAB) drops to 0.7. Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV) secures a further dip, with a TVR of 0.5.

To sum it up, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi finally shows a good upward move now. Itti Si Khushi continues to do well. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar needs to gain momentum after a significant drop. Udne Ki Aasha shows signs of improvement. Bigg Boss gets a very average opening.