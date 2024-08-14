Bengali Actor Rahul Mazumder and his Wife, Prity Biswas, Welcome Baby Girl

Rahul Mazumder, who started his career with the Bengali television series Debi Choudhurani, has worked in several notable television serials such as Bhaggolokkhi, Khukumoni Home Delivery, and Horogouri Pice Hotel. He made his film debut with the movie Wrong Route in 2018.

Prity Biswas, his wife, is also a talented actress who has appeared in popular shows like Soudaminir Sansar, Sreemoyee, and Dhulokona. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 2 Bengali. Recently, she bagged the upcoming TV project Balijhor.

The couple, who tied the knot on February 10, 2020, welcomed their daughter at a private hospital in South Kolkata on Wednesday at around 2:48 pm.

Rahul was overjoyed when he saw his daughter for the first time and couldn’t believe his eyes. He had already suspected they would have a girl, and Prity had chosen several names in advance. When he saw his daughter, Rahul laughed and couldn’t dare hold her in his arms.

The arrival of their daughter has increased Rahul’s sense of responsibility, and he is now more determined than ever to provide a happy and secure life for her. He wants his daughter to be a good person and grow up to be independent. He doesn’t want to impose anything on her and wants her well-being to be the top priority.

Rahul and Prity are thrilled to start this new chapter and look forward to watching their daughter grow up. They are excited to experience the joys of parenthood and provide their daughter with all the love and care she deserves.