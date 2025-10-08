Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Marries Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahri’s Son Krish Pathak

Popular television actress Sara Khan, who is known for her appearance in the hit show Bidaai, is now married. The actress tied the knot with her boyfriend, Krish Pathak, in a court marriage today, October 8, 2025. According to the reports, Sara and Krish will exchange vows in a grand celebration in December this year, as the groom has shared.

However, actress Sara, on her Instagram account, posted photos of her court marriage to Krish, showcasing a memorable moment in her life, accompanied by a caption expressing her feelings as she embarks on a new journey. Sara wrote, “Sealed Together ∞

Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love..

The signatures are sealed.

Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever.

Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing as this union is for all.”

After the court marriage, Sara and Krish are set to plan their grand wedding at the end of the year. As per the reports, the wedding will happen on December 5. Talking about his marriage to Etimes Krish said, “Our court marriage was an intimate affair, but expect our December wedding to be full of dhamaka with lots of naach-gaana and celebrations.”

In contrast, Sara revealed her love story that she met Krish through a dating app and instantly felt a connection, and the next day they met and she boldly confessed that she wanted to settle down and is not interested in just casual things.

Sara Khan is a popular Indian television actress, with her most popular stint in Bidaai. She has also appeared in shows like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Sasural Simar Ka, and others. However, Krish Pathak is the son of popular actor Sunil Lahri, who is known for his role of Lakshman in Ramayan.

Sara Khan was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant, but the marriage didn’t last long. She got married to Ali in 2010 in Bigg Boss’ house, and after two months, the two parted ways. Now, after almost fifteen years, Sara tied the knot for the second time with Krish Pathak.