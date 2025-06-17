Bigg Boss 15 Fame Donal Bisht Shares Battling Leg Injury From Past 1.5 Years Says, “It Was Very Painful…”

Donal Bisht, who last appeared in Bigg Boss 15, shared a shocking update about her health. The TV star revealed battling with a major leg injury for the past 1.5 years. And now, as she embarks on the journey of recovery, she gathered the courage to share her story and pain with her fans and followers. With her latest post, Donal shared a glimpse of herself from the hospital, sitting on the bed devastated, her X-ray reports, and more.

Donal’s dull face hinted at the painful moment that she has been dealing with for the last 1.5 years. In a lengthy post, the actress opened up about her pain, injury, and recovery.

She shared her story starting with, “Life had other plans… but so did I! (When life gives you lemon, make a lemonade). It took a lot of courage for me to finally share all this with you!.”

Revealing her 1.5-year-long struggle, Donal said, “Well, for the past 1.5 years, I quietly battled with a foot injury called sesamoiditis, which later led to a sesamoid fracture. It was very painful but I stayed low-key about it, thinking I’d recover soon — didn’t want to worry anyone unnecessarily. But it took a lot longer than expected to regain strength and balance, both physically and emotionally.”

Further, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant revealed her true sufferings and said, “3 months of bedrest, constant meds, highs and lows — and through it all, I kept learning, exploring, growing (sometimes worsening it more in the process just because I wanted to learn more, took it as an opportunity). That’s just me,… a little resilient I guess ! & hope that’s fine!”

Lastly, Donal shared that she is recovering and expressed her gratitude for those who check upon her and said, “Now that I’m finally healing, back at it! I wanted to say thank you to everyone who checked in wondering of my inactiveness, got a lot of calls & msges! — I felt your warmth, and I missed you all too!

Thank you for always cheering me on from afar. Your love has meant the world. Here’s to health, healing, and never giving up. See you all very, very soon! ( & this is still a decent picture. Couldn’t capture the worse. Anyways like to share smiles, happiness & goodvibes only!).”