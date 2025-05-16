Exclusive: Donal Bisht Opens Up About Nepotism Debate, Says She’s Okay Not Being a Nepo Kid

Actress Donal Bisht has shared her honest thoughts about the ongoing debate on nepotism in the film industry. In a recent interaction, Donal said, “Main khush hoon even though mein nepo kid nahi hoon. Ek time tha jab main sochti thi; because films ke liye aapko thoda sa aise sochna padta hai. But I think jo line hai nepotism ki wo fade hote jaa rahi hai. It is more important ki aapme wo talent, aapme wo spark, aapme wo baat honi chahiye toh doesn’t matter aap kis family se belong karte ho!”*

The actress believes that the industry is slowly changing, and talent is now more important than family background. Donal added that it’s not about where you come from but what you bring to the table—your passion, talent, and hard work.

Donal Bisht is well-known for her television roles, but she has also had a significant impact outside that realm. She starred in several noteworthy projects and received acclaim for her performance in the short film “In July,” which was well-received by film festival audiences. Additionally, she appeared in the web series “Tu Zakhm Hai,” further demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Donal made his international debut in a Chinese film directed by Andrew Lau, who is famous for his work on “Infernal Affairs.” He described the experience as a “dream come true.” The filming occurred in China during the HMPV outbreak, and the cast and crew adhered to strict safety protocols.

Donal’s journey is inspiring. Coming from a non-film background, she has created a space for herself through dedication and sheer talent. Her views give hope to many aspiring actors trying to find their footing in the competitive entertainment world.

Her statement is a powerful reminder that while nepotism may still exist, it is slowly losing its grip — and talent is finally getting its chance to shine.