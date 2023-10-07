Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Kanwar Dhillon To Aishwarya Sharma, Jay Soni; List Of Confirmed Participants

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next outstanding stint as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In its 17th season now, as always, the show is trying to bring into its armour the best participants!! And we have seen a lot of popular names being approached for the show. However, we hear that many celebrities have been locked in and confirmed to be part of Bigg Boss 17. A report on bollywoodlife.com talks about the confirmed list of participants in Bigg Boss 17. And we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Ankita Lokhande and hubby Vicky Jain who recently won the Smart Jodi contest on Star Plus, are in all likelihood playing the game in the Bigg Boss house. They are touted to be paid big for appearing as one of the popular couples on the show.

Isha Malviya of Udaariyaan fame, is reportedly in the show and has already shot for the promo.

Kanwar Dhillon is assumed to be another big celebrity who has been approached for the show. He too as per media reports, has shot for the promo.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are hot property after their successful stints with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They are reportedly going to spread their charm and magic in the Bigg Boss house.

Jay Soni is also popular after this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stint that got him super-charged as a performer. Talks are on that Jay will be part of the show.

Other names like YouTuber Armaan Malik and Udaariyaan fame Abhishek Kumar are also indeed doing rounds.

Who is your favourite in this list of participants? Who do you want to see inside the Bigg Boss house?